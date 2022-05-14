By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea became the first team to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals after Saturday’s loss to Liverpool at Wembley.

Konstantinos Tsimikas converted the deciding penalty to win it 6-5 for Liverpool to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

The loss now means that while it was their second cup final loss of the season to the same Liverpool, they have now lost the last three FA Cup finals they have played in.

They lost in 2020 to Arsenal; in 2021 to Leicester and now in 2022 to Liverpool – a record no other club has managed to set in the competition.

Despite dominating play in the extra time, and coming back level during the spot kicks after Mendy saved from Mane, Mason Mount missed in the sudden death and gave Tsimikas the opportunity to win it for the Reds.