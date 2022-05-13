…Call for an end to mob actions

By Sam Eyoboka

CATHOLIC Communicators in Nigeria under the auspices of SIGNIS have described as barbaric and satanic the alleged stoning to death and setting ablaze of a female student, Miss Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto State recently by a mob.

The group, while condemning in strong terms the lynching of the 200 level female Christian student, of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto over an alleged online argument with fellow students, said the incident once more underscores the need for those in positions of authority and religious leaders in the country to continue to educate their followers on the sanctity of human life and religious tolerance.

They said such incidences are also a pointer to the fact that many of our young people have now turned themselves into solicitors and juries, dispensing capital punishment on mere civil matters as they will and against whoever they wish without any resort to the laws of the land.

In a release signed by the President, SIGNIS Nigeria, Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuku, and General Secretary, Mr. Tony Agbugba, the group which comprises Catholic Media Practitioners, Public Relations experts, communications lecturers, and online editors, said it was very sad and unimaginable that such barbaric practice of stoning humans to death for flimsy excuses of blasphemy still exists in some parts of the country in this 21st Century, saying such out-dated practice should never again be allowed to fester in any part of Nigeria.

While consoling the families of the deceased over the gruesome murder of the student, the group called on the law enforcement agencies to do everything possible to bring the culprits to book in the shortest possible time.

“On behalf of the Catholic Communicators in Nigeria, we wish to express our utter dismay at the gory manner Miss Deborah Yakubu was killed for no justifiable reason. Let it be known that anytime an innocent life is cut short, part of the human race also goes with it. God in heaven abhors such inhuman acts and we believe no religion on earth supports the arbitrary killing of another.

“Our Constitution also forbids it. We are therefore pained that such barbaric and satanic act still happens in this our clime. We condemn it in totality and we wish to call for an end to such evil practices.

“We wish to call, as a matter of urgency, on the Inspector General of Police to personally look into this matter and ensure that all those found culpable in this act are made to face the full wrought of the law. Justice must be seen to be done to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We equally wish to call on all strata of the society, the federal and state governments, the legislators, the judiciary, the civil society, and the religious leaders to rise in total condemnation of this dastardly act.

“There can only be peace and true brotherhood when we learn to respect and tolerate one another and not to take the laws into our hands. Where we feel our rights have been trampled upon, there are legal and constitutional means of resolving issues without resorting to the shedding of human lives.”

Signis Nigeria also charged the law enforcement to rededicate the effort to rid the nation of criminal elements who hide behind the guise of insecurity in parts of the country to wreak havoc on innocent Nigerians