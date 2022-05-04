By Tunde Oso

Card Options Limited, a Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) concessionaire, has launched a premium VIP protocol services in partnership with FAAN across Nigerian airports, which will enable VIP card holders to access premium passenger facilitation services before and after every flight.

The premium services covering 30 Nigerian domestic/international airports ensures VIP airport users are provided significant comfort, refreshments and private, luxurious lounge space while awaiting flight or upon arrival from a journey.

Membership of Sky Elite enables VIP travellers avoid the chaos and troubles of packed airport terminals, avoid the queues at airline counters and get expedited security and immigration clearances at the airport in addition to free use of VIP lounges at any of the Nigerian airports.

For the first time in Nigeria, Sky Elite travellers are provided with an exclusive app that allows them to pre-order airport protocol services at any of the nation’s airports from the comfort of their homes prior to arrival at the airport. This programme is a part of FAAN’s Passenger Support Services (PSS) initiatives and all protocol services are rendered exclusively by FAAN’s Executive Protocol Service Team, a unit of the corporate affairs department of FAAN.

Card Options Limited spokesperson, Oba Michael Soyebo, said the firm recently completed its partnership agreement with the Collinson Group, the owners of the Priority Pass scheme, whose deal effectively allows Sky Elite members access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide where Priority Pass Cards are accepted.

According to Soyebo, Sky Elite is an exclusive product that provides security, comfort and guarantees relaxed atmosphere to travelling VIPs in Nigeria. Your elite membership means you have same access to privileged services at over 30 airports in Nigeria.

Soyebo said, “We are concerned that deserving individuals, busy business executives and members of international agencies including our respected royalties are often at the mercy of touts at the airports, this must stop. Our celebrated personalities should be able to relax and enjoy exclusive airport luxury while awaiting their flights or upon arrival to any of our airports. We are greatly excited by our concession agreement with FAAN, which enables us to take care of these pre-screened individuals and select corporate organizations”.

For celebrities, Sky Elite offers enhanced protocol services that truly celebrate them as stars of our nation. We are committed to this call and we are daily working with FAAN to ensure very smooth and comfortable experience for these celebrated individuals.

As you may know, facilities to care for our many elites at the various airports are limited, to this extent we are unable to make this fine product available for direct public subscription. We are thus limited in terms of numbers of elites that could be invited to the scheme on yearly basis but we are truly working hard to ensure that many of the pre-screened individuals are accommodated. Sky Elite is the face of airport luxury and we are proud of our association with all stakeholders making this happen for the comfort of our deserving elites.