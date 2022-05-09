By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Determined to prevent further building collapse and secure lives and property, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to commence demolition of identified defective buildings in the state

The exercise is scheduled to last for a week in the first instance.

Recall that last week alone, three storey building in Ebute-Metta, Mainland Local Government Area, collapsed killing at least 10 occupants, while scores escaped death. Again a two storey building in Ago Palace Way, Oshodi-Isolo, Local Council Development Area, LCDA, partially collapsed.

The building collapse has been a recurring decimal in the state which has been a source of worry to residents and government.

On the planned massive demolition of defective buildings, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, disclosed that that the focus of the exercise would be on structures already marked as distressed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, particularly in Ebute-Metta East and many others vividly showing signs of distress.

The commissioner, who did not mention the actual number of defective buildings marked for demolition, added that “while the assessment of structures in the area and other parts of the state continued, it became pragmatic to promptly remove those earlier identified as being in critical distressed state to avert disaster as the rains are here.”