By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the wanton killings of people in the South-East and other parts of the country.

Buhari who was displeased over the killings in Nigeria via his verified Twitter handle, warned killers to expect toughest security response.

Vanguard had reported how gunmen killed seven persons , attacked police station and set vehicles ablaze in Anambra.

Among those that were killed include: a mother and four of her children at Isulo, Orumba North local government area of the state.

Before then, a lawmaker representing Governor Charles Soludo’s constituency, Hon Okechukwu Okoye, was kidnapped and eventually beheaded by yet to be identified gunmen.

In view of these President Buhari frowned at the killings, noting that perpetrators should expect the toughest possible response from the security forces.

His words: “I strongly condemn the wild, barbarous and wanton killings of innocent people in the South-East, as well as in other parts of Nigeria.

“The perpetrators of these deeply distressing attacks should expect the toughest possible response from the security forces.”