By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday night, met with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and one of the presidential aspirant on the platform of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Though there was no pre-notice for State House correspondents about the visit, which was hosted by the President at his official residence, there were indications that it was a follow up to earlier engagements between the two of them.

Information about the meeting was obtained via the pictures of the two men sent out by the President’s official photograpers late Tuesday night.

Asiwaju Tinubu was absent at the recent Iftar dinner hosted in honour of leaders of the ruling APC by President Buhari on April 26.

The former governor of Lagos state, who was said to be performing the lesser Hajj (Umrah) at the time, was listed among the 18 leaders of the APC for the evening with the President.

There was no official statement from the President’s media office on the details of discussions at the late night meeting.