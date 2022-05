President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday said he would be replacing his outgoing ministers, “without delay.”

Buhari stated this in Abuja, while speaking at a valedictory session held in honour of the outgoing ministers.

Vanguard reports that some of the Buhari’s ministers seeking elective offices include: Abubakar Malami, Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Timipre Sylva, Pauline Tallen, Chris Ngige, Uche Ogah, Ogbonnaya Onu and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.