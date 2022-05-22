.

In celebration of world preeclampsia/eclampsia day today, popular Nigerian broadcaster, Shine Begho who is the Founder of the Shine Begho Initiative is partnering with some organisations to save thousands of women yearly by sponsoring free antenatal care for women who can’t afford it, thereby curbing the death rate of mother and child.

The Shine Begho Initiative for pre-eclampsia/eclampsia awareness was an initiative the radio and TV host has worked on since 2016 after she survived the condition.

Narrating her ordeal, Begho poignantly recounted: “In April 2016, I was hospitalized after suffering high blood pressure for two months. The hospital had managed my condition until my eighth month. After my last test, the doctor looked at the result and told me that my time was up, that according to the test, I had less than 24 hours to live; if I didn’t do an emergency operation, I was going to die with my unborn child. Hence, I had to undergo an emergency c-section. Unfortunately, my son didn’t survive, he died 11 days after.”

Begho and some prominent women; LoLo1, Tolulope Adeleru Balogun, and Jayne Itsewoli Opute have also decided to join the cause by lending their voices to talk about pre-eclampsia which is a life-threatening condition in pregnancy.

Each of these women has had their own fair share of experience with pre-eclampsia.