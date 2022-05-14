By Idowu Bankole

Popular Nigerian Skit maker, Samuel Perry, Known as Brother shaggy has won the Best Actor in a movie or comedy series

The award is Brother shaggy’s first since the AMVCA awards started.

Shaggi who wasnt nominated in Online Social Content Creators’ award, a category his fans expected him to be among the nominees.

The AMVCA is a annual awards that rewards talents of filmmakers, actors and other crew involved in film production.

So far, Rogers Ofime has won three of all the available AMVCA awards tonight more than any film producer or actor in any categories

