By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists who kidnapped the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have at the weekend, released Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, son of the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi and his late wife, Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan, aka Mama Taraba.

Also Read:

Kaduna Train Attack: SERAP drags FG before ECOWAS court over failure to rescue victims

Journalists were told that Sadiq after spending over a month in captivity, was released on Friday after yet to be disclosed amount was paid as ransom to the terrorists.

The police were yet to react to the development.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria