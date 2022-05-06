By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, and Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, on Friday, raised the hands of Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat, in practical endorsement of the duo for second term ticket in 2023 poll.

The development became necessary to douse the tension created following leaked reports of plan by the power bloc and Governance Advisory Council, GAC of the party to drop Hamzat as deputy and replace him with the present Secretary to the State Government SSG, Folashade Jaji.

Tinubu, in what seemed to be an official endorsement, gave his approval during a stakeholders’ meeting with APC chieftains and all 2023 polls aspirants, held at Adeyemi Beto Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja,Lagos.

The stakeholders’ meeting was convened by Chairman, APC Lagos chapter, Cornelius Ojelabi, on the need to harmonise interests towards the party’s forthcoming primaries as well as ensuring as seamless exercise in a rancour free manner.

Meanwhile, South-West APC leaders would have a meeting with Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, among others in Lagos House Marina.

The meeting is convened by former National chairman of APC, Pa Bisi Akande and former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

According to source, the meeting will centre on choosing a consensus candidate among the various presidential aspirants from the South West in the forthcoming APC primaries.