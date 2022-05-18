.

Idowu Bankole

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a total and indefinite ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada, in six Local Governments area of the state.

The six local governments include Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

Speaking with all Divisional Police Officers in the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu urged the officers to ensure total enforcement of the ban.

The governor told them: “After a critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six Local Government Areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the menace has not abated.

“We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six local governments and their Local Council Development Areas, effective from June 1, 2022.

“The whole of Ikeja, Surulere, Etiosa, Lagos Island, Mainland and Apapa local governments; a total ban.

“It will take effect from June 1. This is a phased banning we are embarking on. So others should know whether to get out or look for something else to do.

“Begin your strategy. From the June 1, we want all okada to be completely off these areas.”

In February 2020 , restrictions were placed on okada movement within the state.

Meanwhile, okada riders lynched and burnt a sound engineer a few days ago in Lekki, after an argument over N100 balance degenerated into a fight.