Heavily armed police personnel, Thursday morning, took over the state secretariat of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia located at Finbars Road Umuahia.

The stern-looking security agents prevented staff and visitors from accessing the premises.

One of them, on inquiries, said it was “an order from above”.

When contacted, the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Hon. Fabian Nwankwo, said there was no cause for alarm.

He said the party was observing one day of rest and asked party officials as well as workers to stay at home and rest.

According to him the party officials and staff needed to rest because of accumulated stress arising from weeks of heavy activities.

He said that activities would resume at the secretariat the next day, insisting that the presence of security personnel at the premises is not new.

There have been protests and counter-protests at the secretariat since Tuesday following disagreements among party members over the three-man delegates congress.

Some persons have accused the Dr Asiforo Okere-led State leadership of the party of compromise and plots to manipulate the process in favour of a certain anointed governorship aspirant.

They demanded his immediate resignation or sack to enable the party to have leadership that would provide a level playground for all aspirants.

But there was a counter-protest on Wednesday as a mammoth crowd besieged the office in solidarity with Okere-led leadership.

They urged him not to be intimidated by those attempting to hijack power.

The 47-member State Working Committee, SWC, had also dismissed those protesting and petitioning against the Chairman as ” faceless”.

