Former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, has arrived the venue of Labour Party Convention.

Oseloka Henry Obaze, former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, disclosed this.

Obi, who is putting on a black shirt with the party’s logo on it, was flanked by Professor Pat Utomi and other party stakeholders.

Obi had last week resigned from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and withdrew from the presidential race.

In a letter he sent to his ward chairman, Peter Obi opined: “It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country.“

However, defecting to his new party a day after dumping PDP, Obi said: “Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

“For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family.

“I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country. “Be assured that I’ll never let you down.”

It is worthy to note that the economic expert had in one of his interviews argued that he was not desperate to become Nigeria’s president, but desperate to see Nigeria work for the youths and children.

However, the question in everyone’s mind is: would Obi emerge the presidential candidate of Labour Party? And what is his fate in Labour Party?

Time will reveal all these in a short while.