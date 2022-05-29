•Ogboru

By Akpokona Omafuaire

EFFURUN – CHIEF Great Ovedje Ogboru, popularly known as the ‘Peoples General’ has clinched the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Delta state as Barr George Timinimi and Peters Omaruaye clinch Senatorial seats.

Ogboru picked the ticket of the party after the affirmation vote of the primary election of the party held on May 29, 2022, at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun.

From the results collated Sunday, Ogboru polled a total of 618 with 7 voided votes from a total of 625 accredited delegates from the 270 wards of the 25 Council Areas.

Earlier, Elder Enemokwu Afamefune, Chairman 5-man State Special Electoral Panel said the choice of APGA by Ogboru was divine and at God’s time.

“The almighty God in his infinite mercy has now hearken to the yearning and desire of the masses for a subtle and better life in Delta.

“I refer to Ogboru as him who is to come to APGA and has come to liberate Deltans from political bondage.”

Afamefune declared Ogboru as the party flag bearer for the 2023 election after announcing the results and raising his hand up to a great applause from supporters.

On his part, Ogboru after his affirmation said, “I thank you for the time and patience for us to be able to do what we have done, I say I am immensely and eternally grateful.

“We have been on a long journey, well whatever have a beginning must have an ending. I want to believe that we are at the terminal stage of this journey and that what we started many years ago must come to an end.

“But we will not come to end with despair but with a shout of joy. I don’t want to go through the chequered history of what has happened in Delta State.

“Suffice me to say that we know that if there’s an election in Delta, an election so properly called in the terms of the word that we must win.

“There’s no force greater than that which you represent with which has been what we called ship of hope. We started many years ago but thank God we are at the end of it.

“Thank you for the pains you bore and thank you for keeping hope alive. Looking at your faces I see hope and I can say that never again will lightening strike twice.” He added.

Ogboru promised an all inclusive government and vowed not to pursue personal vendetta if given the mandate as doing so will be time consuming and retrogressive.

Similarly, Barr George Timinimi emerged as the APGA Delta South Senatorial District candidate in the primary election held Saturday at the former Delta Hotel, Esisi Road Warri polling 235 from a total of 249 total delegates with 14 absent in affirmation election.

Timinimi promised to be the real voice of Delta Ijaw people with strong representation and calls on his people to support him.

Also, Hon. Peters Omaruaye emerged as the APGA Delta Central Senatorial District candidate held on Saturday at Ovwian polling a total of 217 from a total of 225 with 8 void votes in an affirmative election.

Speaking, Omaruaye said that the time has come for him to liberate Delta Central District from captive hands.

He called for support for APGA in Delta State, promising to change the narrative.