…Fixes 28 June

By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has cancelled its tomorrow’s sit-at-home order. Disclosing this in a statement signed by Emma Powerful, the group gave reasons for the cancellation, fixing 28 June as sit-at-home.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday, deferred the trial of the detained leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, to June 28.

Kanu’s lead counsel Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this in a statement. He said that Kanu’s case would no longer proceed as earlier scheduled due to the unavailability of the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako.

His words: “Please be informed that we have just received communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, notifying us that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May, 2022, on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

“According to the Registrar, this is because His lordship, Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June, 2022 for Ruling/Hearing.

“We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done. Keep your eyes on the ball, which is the freedom of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

READ ALSO: IPOB condemns beheading of Anambra lawmaker

“Also, please note that Justice delayed is not justice denied. We are aggressively cruising to victory, it is only a matter of time.

“We profoundly appreciate your solidarity, unflinching support and prayers, which have been sustaining us thus far. Please do not relent in your prayers, we do not take it for granted.

“We shall continue to keep you all informed as events unfold”, Ejiofor stated.

Reacting to his statement said the group has accepted the adjournment of the case, noting that: “there will be no sit-at-home in regard to tomorrow’s case instead sit-at-home will hold on 28th June, 2022.”

Read the full statement below:

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU wish to notify Biafrans both home and abroad that our Leader’s Court in Abuja 26th May has been postponed to 28th June.

“IPOB has been informed why and what caused the sudden change of date and we accepted it, we just received the communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, through our legal counsel Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor notifying us that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May, 2022, on our Leader’s case. Therefore, there will be no sit-at-home in regard to tomorrow’s case instead sit-at-home will hold on 28th June, 2022.

“According to the Registrar, this is because Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June, 2022 for Ruling/Hearing.

“We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done. Keep your eyes on the ball, which is the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Also, please note that Justice delayed is not justice denied. We are aggressively cruising to victory of our Leader, it is only a matter of time. There is no sit-at-home again tomorrow Biafrans should bear with us.

“We profoundly appreciate your solidarity, unflinching support and prayers, which have been sustaining us thus far. Please do not relent in your prayers, we do not take it for granted.

“We shall continue to keep you all informed as events unfold.”