..Says waiting for God to direct him

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele,9 has said that he has not yet decided to join the presidential race for 2023.



While thanking those who were said to have purchased the Presidential form of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for him on Friday, the governor, on his verified Twitter handle said he did not need anyone to purchase the form for him.

Rather, he said that he would use his “hard earned” money to purchase the form, should he decide to join the race.

Mr. Emefiele said that the decision was a weighty one and that he needed God to direct him.He expressed optimism that God would direct him one that the decision in a matter of days.

