By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

A constitutional lawyer, Mr. Johnmary Jideobi, on Tuesday, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge the eligibility of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The plaintiff, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/751/2022, maintained that Atiku, who is the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not constitutionally qualified to participate in the presidential contest.

Consequently, he posed two legal questions for the court to determine, afterwhich he sought for seven principal reliefs against Atiku, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, who were cited as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants in the matter.

The Attorney-General of the Federation was also joined as the 4th defendant.

Specifically, the plaintiff, asked the court to determine; “Whether by the combined provisions of sections 1(1) & (2), 25 and 131(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), only a Nigeria citizen by birth can contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”.

As well as, “Whether by the combined interpretation of sections 1(1) & (2), 25(1) & (2) and 131(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and giving the circumstances surrounding the birth of the 1st Defendant, he can be cleared by the 2nd and 3rd Defendants to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”.

More details soon.