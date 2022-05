.

John Alechenu, Abuja

Amidst speculations of dollar rain by Presidential aspirants, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrived at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja to monitor proceedings.

Over a dozen officers dressed in their official red overcoats with EFCC boldly written behind were sighted moving around the delegate’s stand.

