Soni Daniel, Abuja

The former governor of Zamfara State, Abdullaziz Yari, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over his complicity in the N84 billion loot for which the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, is being detained.

The former governor, according to a top EFCC source, was arrested at about 5pm on Sunday along with the managing director of a firm known as Finex Professional.

The former governor is mentioned as having benefitted to the tune of N22 billion out of the N84 billion which the suspended AGF is being accused of diverting.

The former governor is reported to have received the huge cash through Finex Professional but the details of the transaction remained under wraps as at the time of filing the report.

The huge cash is said to have been paid to one Akindele, whose full identity is yet to be unveiled.

It will be recalled that the anti-graft agency had last week hauled the embattled AGF into its custody for allegedly making away with N84 billion from the public till, a development that forced the government to suspend him from office and announce an acting Accountant-General.