By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A lecturer with the Kaduna Polytechnic who was abducted by bandits together with her daughter and driver, Dr Rahmatu Abarshi, has been released.

Tijjani Ramalan, Chairman of Liberty TV said on Thursday morning that ” The lecturer has been released but her daughter, Ameerah and the driver are still in captivity.”

