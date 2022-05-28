By John Alechenu, Abuja

The former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

He won with a total vote of 371 votes.

Atiku polled 371 out of the 767 accredited votes to defeat his closest rival, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who polled 237 votes.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, came a distant third with 70 votes.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, scored 14 votes, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed 20 votes and Udom Emmanuel 38 votes.

Dele Momodu and Ayo Fayose, Charles Ugwu, and Chikwendu Kalu scored zero votes each, while Tarella Diana and Sam Ohuabunwa each received one vote each.

Promise

In his acceptance speech, Atiku pledged to make security and the unity of Nigerians his topmost priority when elected President in 2023.

He appealed to PDP members to come together in the interest of the party and Nigerians who have placed their hopes on the PDP.

Atiku said this in his acceptance speech soon after he was returned as the duly elected presidential candidate of the PDP, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said: “Today history has been made. The History which we believe will bring about fundamental changes in our electoral system.

“Today, we witnessed one of the freest election in the history of our great party.”

Vanguard News