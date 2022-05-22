By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has postponed indefinitely, the screening of its presidential aspirants earlier slated for Monday, May 23.

Although the no reason was given for the alteration of its timetable, the ruling party has been consistent in violating its own timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barr. Felix Morka in a late Sunday statement said a new date will be announced in due course.

“The Screening Excercise for Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress APC earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, is hereby postponed.

“A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted”, the party stated.