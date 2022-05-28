Senator Representing Edo North Senator Francis Alimikhena has withdrawn from the APC Senatorial election bid to take place today.

Report from his Media Aide Benjamin Atu started that the new move of the Senator will be made known in the next few hours.

“This is to inform the general public that Senator Francis Alimikhena is still much in the Senatorial race but no longer under the platform of the All Progressive Congress. The decision to leave the Party is based on his moral principles which has been his watch World.”