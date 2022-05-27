By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Abaribe equally resigned from his position in the national assembly as the Senate Minority Leader.

Recall that he withdrew from the PDP governorship primaries scheduled on Wednesday, citing imaginary delegates list, lack of transparency as reasons for his withdrawal.

However, in a separate letters to the ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the President of the Senate in the National Assembly Abaribe cited reasons of illegality, impunity and hesitations in decision-making for his decision to dump the party.

In a letter titled “Resignation of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,” addressed to the party ward Chairman, Abaribe said: , “I write to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of (the) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This development is consequent upon the shameful display of illegality, impunity and undemocratic decision of the party and after due consultations with my constituents.”

Resigning as a member of the party in the upper chamber of the national assembly and the minority leader in the senate addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Lawan Ahmed, Abaribe in a letter titled, “Notification of Resignation from the Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Senate,” said: “This is to notify you and my dear colleagues in the Senate that I have formally resigned my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party through my ward. This also means my resignation as (the) Minority Leader of the Senate.”

“I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues in the Leadership of the Senate for the warm camaraderie we enjoyed while I was Minority Leader.”

