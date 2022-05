.

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Tunde Bakare, on Thursday, purchased N100m nomination and expression of interests forms of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest the 2023 presidential primary in Abuja.

He joins the growing list of aspirants jostling for the ticket of the All Progressive Congress which holds its primaries on May 30, 2022

Vanguard News Nigeria