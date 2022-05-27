.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Days after dumping the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Peter Obi has officially joined the Labour Party, (LP).

Obi made the announcement of his new part via his Twitter handle, Friday.

He said, “I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria.

“This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator,” he said.