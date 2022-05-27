Yes, I ‘ve dumped PDP, now in APGA

….Drops guber ambition, to run for senate in 2023

By Steve Oko

Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe, has finally dumped the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Senator Abaribe on Friday, confirmed to Vanguard in Umuahia that he had joined the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

He said he would be seeking re-election into the senate on the platform of APGA in 2023.

Abaribe, had on Tuesday, withdrawn from the PDP governorship race, alleging lack of transparency and non conduct of three-man delegate congress.

Six other governorship aspirants of PDP also pulled out of the race before the party’s primaries on Wednesday, alleging foul play and plot by some forces to foist a preferred candidate on the party.

The leadership of APGA, had last Sunday, visited Abaribe, and begged him and other progressives to cross over to APGA.

APGA offered free senatorial ticket to Abaribe if he wanted, but the Senate Minority Leader had requested time to consult with his constituents and political associates.

In an interview with our Correspondent, Abaribe said he had made up his mind to join APGA, adding that he will be participating in the party’s senatorial primaries on Saturday.

He also said that he had resigned his membership of the PDP, and had fully registered with APGA.

With the latest development, Abaribe will be contesting his seat with Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, who is the PDP flag bearer for the position.

When contacted, a member of APGA Board of Trustees BoT, Chief Ahamdi Nweke, confirmed that Senator Abaribe “is now fully with APGA”.

His words: ” The most- ranking Senator in Abia has joined the progressives to deliver Abia from the crutches of the forces that have held the state down.

” He is coming with hundreds and thousands of PDP members who are aggrieved by the lack of internal democracy in the party.”

PDP Chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, had on Thursday, told Vanguard that the party would soon confirm whether or not Abaribe was with them.

He said that by the time what was about happening happened, the PDP in Abia would crumble.