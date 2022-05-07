By Rita Okoye

Twenty months after his running battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, cryptocurrency vendor Linus Williams Ifejika, aka Blord, has won his case in court.

Breaking the news via his Instagram account, @blord_official, to his 1.5 million followers, the chairman of the Blord Group posts: “I finally defeated and deflated @officialefcc in Federal High Court. My cars and properties (have) been released to me. Never believed at my age I will be fighting the Federal Government but I have to fight for what is mine. This is proof that the Nigerian justice system works.”

Back on August 31, 2020, when he was arrested by EFCC in his home in Awka, Anambra State, he was wrongly paraded alongside 14 others accused of internet fraud. In addition three of his cars were initially impounded but the anti-graft organisation later released one to him while withholding his two Mercedes Benz cars and other properties.

A few months later, the leading bitcoin trader had sued the EFCC at the Enugu State Federal High Court, and proceedings had commenced since then, stretching over more than 15 months before final judgment was delivered in his favour in May 2022.

Blord, who broke the news of his triumph on May 7, 2022, credited his victory to his supporters and legal team. “Big thank you to everyone that cared and a big big shout out to my legal team. You guys worked tirelessly to achieve this,” he stated in his Instagram post.

He also dedicated the legal win to Nigerian youths, saying “this win is for the youths” while at the same time he charged them to “let’s learn to fight for what is ours.”