By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Bishop Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Amichi, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor, has lambasted politicians in Nigeria and Southeast in particular for their alleged feeling of indifference to the insecurity and killings in Nigeria and South East.

He described politicians shameless and heartless, whose only interest is in primary elections that will usher them into political office to continue looting.

Bishop Ikeakor who described the insecurity in Nigeria as rising astronomically to an alarming rate, urged the electorates to shock the politicians with their votes in the election proper, by voting for those who care and have feelings for the masses.

Bishop Ikeakor, who lamented that the insecurity, killings and style of the killings particularly being witnessed in Southeast are alien to Ndigbo, however, appealed to the perpetrators to halt the insecurity and killings and embrace peace no matter their provocations and grievances.

Bishop Ikeakor, who was visibly worried, while addressing newsmen during the Pre-Synod Press Conference for the 2nd Session of the 5th Synod of Diocese of Amichi, holding at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Umudim, Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, wondered why people are killed, kidnapped and attacked on Nigerian States and roads all that the politicians care about is Primary elections preparatory for their entry into political offices.

“There general insecurity in Nigeria, but politicians, both elected and appointed are consumed in Primary election that will usher them into political offices to continue looting. If something drastic is not done by the Federal and State governments Nigeria to halt the rising insecurity in the country in no distant time we will be comparing for the most unsecured country.

“The level of insecurity in Nigeria is enough to place it next to Afghanistan in Central Asia. Nigeria is already on the verge of becoming a failed state, the indices of a failed state have all manifested in the country.

“It is unfortunate that despite rising cases of insecurity currently ravaging the country, politicians have been busy strategizing for the next elections, in the name of primary elections, while people were being killed and kidnapped on daily basis.

“The indices as failed state are showing vividly in Nigerian. The depreciating Nigerian currency, education system already in shambles, devastated health sector and instable political system and rising insecurity, are all glaring in the country.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has been on strike, but the politicians are only interested and occupied with primaries for the next election. I think the only remedy is when the youth and other members of society decide to take their destiny in their hands by voting into power credible leaders.

“ASUU is even part of the nation’s problem because their members conduct elections that brought into offices the politician that are decisively dealing with them. University Professors are ASUU members, and they were used to conduct elections, flawed election that enthroned those politicians into power.”