The senior pastor of IReign Christian Family, Bishop Feyi Daniels would be rolling a carpet, leaving no stone unturned as he celebrate the grand finale of his birthday on Saturday 7th May 2022 at Lagos Oriental Hotel.

Though the birthday celebration was done in his own church, among members of his ministry, thanking God for His faithfulness upon his life and ministry. It’s a Celebration of life.

However, the grand finale for the birthday celebration which will be done at Oriental Hotel with lots of influential and notable personalities, VIPs, church leaders, well wishers would be present to grace the occasion though it’s tagged as strictly by invitation. Sumptuous meals will be served “It’s a journey of His Grace”, he added.

During his birthday celebration in his church, he adviced members and youths on politics, reiterating that they should be careful on whom they vote this period especially as the country is gearing towards election. God will intervene in the affairs of the nation, he said.