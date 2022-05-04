By Mathew Terhemba

At the moment in Benue, discussions around the 2023 gubernatorial elections are brewing hot. Permutations and analysis are being made about who could be the next governor of the Food Basket of the Nation.

But before the general elections, there are small battles for the choice of candidates for the major parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Being the top job, the gubernatorial contest has attracted no less the scrambling and controversy it deserves. In about two weeks, stakeholders and the leadership of the Benue APC would be selecting and announcing its flag bearer.

Over the course of the week in Makurdi and Abuja, a series of high-level meetings geared toward consensus and, or, free and fair primaries were taking place.

Findings revealed that over 33 people are bidding for the ticket. However, it was gathered that it is likely that whoever is chosen out of the 8 aspirants from Vandeikya local government, which currently has the highest contenders and the most favoured by zoning, may win it.

The aspirants include Engr. Terhemen Tilley-Gyado; Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia; Prof. Terhemba Shija; Ter Ikya and Jeffery Kuraun.

Others are Hon. John Tsuwa; Mr ESV Tyochimin; Prof Ben Yisa; Paul Uye; and Joe Waya.

Each of the candidates are great men in their own right, with the capacity to lead the state. However, if Benue’s zoning and socio-political arrangements are a thing to go by, some ranks are more favoured. The news out there, according to findings, says Engr. Terhemen Tilley-Gyado is being strongly considered. Given his rich ancestral family ties in Vandeikya LGA, Mba Dede Ward, rich professional profile, prior impressive political outing, global reach, dazzling appeal as a relatively young man, and deep financial war chest, this is not surprising.

In 2019, Terhemen ran for a seat in the National Assembly to represent Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency. Despite running a strong campaign, which received much attention, he was undone by party consensus and he accepted the loss of the ticket in good faith. His demonstration of sacrifice and loyalty demonstrated his ability to put party ahead of self. No wonder he has paused the purchase of his form awaiting the APC to emerge a united front that will position it to challenge PDP at the General election. There is growing optimism that Terhemen’s time might have finally come.

Terhemen Tilley-Gyado is a UK-trained Engineer, seasoned project director, government relations and public policy expert. He spent his early years at Makurdi International School (MIS) and attended Secondary School at the Great Commission Movement’s Bethany Christian Academy in Jos, Plateau State. He acquired a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng.) in Civil Engineering at the University of Nottingham and was competitively selected for a bursarship to specialize in Transport Engineering at Imperial College and University College London, graduating with a Master’s in Transport Engineering (MEng.), and Diploma of Imperial College (DIC).

Upon graduation, Terhemen joined the Institute of Civil Engineers in the U.K and is a Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) registered engineer.

He has a professional track record spanning two decades, during which he has been involved in the conceptualization, design, planning and execution of large scale multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects in Nigeria and the United Kingdom for private and government bodies.

He was head-hunted in 2013 by one of Africa’s leading conglomerates, to deliver a dynamic portfolio of infrastructure projects across Nigeria. He received multiple recognitions for his leadership and performance on the flagship projects. His astuteness in building not only physical infrastructure but also social and political capital, as well as his versatility, and technical depth, led the group to appoint him as head of Government Relations. This provided the opportunity to work on government policy, developing strong inter-governmental networks across multiple sectors including Oil and Gas, Power, Agriculture and Hospitality, at national, state and local level, and in both executive and legislative arms.

This remarkable profile in human and financial management, and delivery of results belies his youth, and resonates with the Benue aristocrats. But aside from the rich profile, Terhemen has a lot of other things speaking for him. One of these is a deep connection and appeal with the young people of Benue state. This has been helped by the resonating campaign message of #TodayToday, and his ability to communicate perfectly in Tiv, Hausa, and English. The Benue youths who are currently disenchanted with the incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom and PDP, whose administration has been ridden with security and economic crises, are reportedly picking hope in the eloquent, proven builder of wealth and people.

According to sources, some key stakeholders cited his warm nature, humility, exposure, compassion, and wide contacts in the business world as key distinguishing qualities. It was gathered that during the recently held party national convention in Abuja, some Benue delegates could not stop chanting and singing his praise for the warm hospitality and generosity shown to party members in Abuja.

He is widely considered to be a man of compassion who would deeply care for the civil servants and general progress of the people and state, having consistently been engaging with prevailing social and economic issues that are central to the State’s prosperity. For instance, after the 2019 elections, he kept in touch with the grassroots with empowerment and other forms of support for trader women, youths, widows, and physically- impaired people. It was gathered that this has been very helpful in relating with the people.

Described by development experts as a well-developed, simple and practical blueprint, Building One Benue: his inclusive manifesto anchored on data, covers peace and security, jobs, agricuulture, workers’ welfare, economic rehabilitation, digital economy, human capital, amongst other priorities.

If eventually given the ticket, it is believed that a ready, forward-looking man gets it with a mandate to bring back hope for prosperity.

Mathew Terhemba writes from Makurdi, Benue State.