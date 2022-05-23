Angel

Big Brother Naija Reality TV star, Angel Smith has said that she’s the most misunderstood housemate while regretting participating in the show.

Angel who made this known during an interview with OAP Temisan Emmanuel said that her regret was not borne out of an experience or bad situation but she just started feeling regret for going into the BBNaija show.

She blamed the fans for always misunderstanding her tweet and thinking it was all about her experience in the house or housemates.

“I think I am the most misunderstood, most times I come online to have fun without even knowing what is going on on Twitter but people think I am trolling one housemate or another.

“Sometimes it has to do with the fans, sometimes the trolling gets too much. There are days where you are grateful and there are days when you are angry at God. It’s a mixture everything,” she said.

