By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA – THE serving senator representing Bayelsa Central in the National Assembly, Senator Moses Cleopas has lost his bid to return to the Senate for a second term as he lost the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries to Rt Hon Konbowei Benson.

Cleopas, a former state chairman of the PDP scored a paltry 22 votes out of 132 delegates that exercise their franchise.

While Benson, the immediate past Secretary to Bayelsa Government and two time Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, clinched the party ticket with 110 votes.

However the exercise was temporarily disrupted when the embattled senator staged a walk out of the venue over the discovery of ballot errors hours into voting.

It was discovered that the picture of Cleopas was on the ballot but his name was missing.

The senator described the process as “nonsense” and that he can not participate in such abnormality.

The head of the PDP National Electoral Panel for Senatorial primaries, Senator Chukwuka Otazi represented by Chief Ugochukcku Okeke, said they have contacted the National Headquarters of the party on the way forward and pleaded with newsmen to exercise patience as a new ballot had been ordered from the national secretariat.

Though Cleopas failed to return even after the corrections had been made, his agents were.on ground till the conclusion of the exercise.

Elsewhere in Ogbia Chief Benson Agadaga, the former Chief of Staff Government House clinched the party ticket for Bayelsa East senatorial district.