Battle in Imo PDP over ward congress

By Chinonso Alozie

The disagreement among members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State over the last Saturday ward congresses conducted in the state, yesterday has heightened.



Vanguard gathered that both the leadership of the party and different groups were engaged in a war of words.



First to fire was a pro- Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, group under the name, Divine Mandate Movement, DMM, led by its Director-General, Protus Nathan which called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to examine the mental status of the spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo.



They stated this while responding to a CUPP spokesperson who had earlier called for the removal of the National Secretary of the PDP, Samdaddy Anyanwu, over alleged involvement in the last Saturday ward congresses of the PDP, in the state.



According to the group loyal to PDP: “I like it when the NDLEA said that they will examine aspirants contesting elections as a move in the right direction. Let us subject Ugochinyere Imo’s statement to a mental examination.

Narcotics may be speaking there. So, we call on the NDLEA to examine his brain for making that statement. He is doing the business of his paymasters. Ugochinyere Imo and his paymasters should prepare for failure. We must be careful that infiltrators like Ugochinyere must not be allow- ed to destroy our party.”



He continued: “Divine Mandate Movement (DMM) is a very formidable political structure that parades critical political leaders across Imo State and beyond. Our interest is to create a good image for PDP through the strategized projection of party programmes and visions.

You are aware that our party held its Ward Delegate Congress election on Saturday, April 30th, 2022, and the outcome of the exercise has received wide commendations over its transparency.



“That ward delegate election has been adjudged to be the freest, fairest and most credible election in the history of PDP in the state. However, it is also worthy of note that a few individuals who wanted to hijack the whole exercise but were disappointed are crying foul, and calling for its cancellation.

“One Ikenga Ugochinyere, who claims to be aspiring for the House of Representative seat for Ideato North and South Constituency had accused the National Secretary of our party of interference. He also called for the removal of our National Secretary, claiming that he was expelled and as such, should not be holding any position in our party.



“More so, as members and leaders of PDP in Imo state, we did not waste time to probe the claims immediately we received it, alas, after much investigation to ascertain the veracity of this jumbo allegation, we discovered that Ikenga Ugochinyere, the CUPPself-styled spokesperson was commissioned by a onetime Governor of Imo state to blackmail our National Secretary with such fictitious allegation.”



However, reacting the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, through the State Publicity Secretary, Emenike Nmeregini insisted, “The (PDP) in Imo State feel the urgency to dispel the rumour being circulated on the social media, that the ward congresses of our great party in the State had come and gone and the results already declared.

It is pressing, too, that we inform members of the party and the public alike to be wary of the activities of some fifth columnists who peddle fake and incendiary stories aimed at stoking the flames of discord, acrimony and rancour.



“This party wishes to restate that, in strict adherence to the party’s Constitution and Guidelines for Primaries, the PDP in Imo State, on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 prepared, mobilized our members and kicked off congresses at the 305 electoral Wards of the State to elect the three-man ad hoc delegates.



“The exercise had gone on almost seamlessly in much of the State. The options of consensus, harmonization and voting were deployed in the various areas as the stakeholders and leaders deemed acceptable and convenient.



“What, however, brought about a setback was when the five-man Electoral Panel for the congresses sent by the PDP National Secretariat to conduct the exercise could not produce and display the result sheets. Upon intense persuasion, they eventually displayed only twenty-five sheets. Two were missing, and they were those of Ideato North and South.

Meanwhile, the exercise had almost been concluded in most of the Wards awaiting collation of results.”

