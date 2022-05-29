Atiku Abubakar

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- LEADERS of thoughts, elder statesmen from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF led by South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark have lampooned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for electing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its Presidential candidate, describing the action as brazing afront on the People of the South.

According to the Leaders, while reacting to the emergence of Atiku Abubakar on Saturday, it is said that the unity and peace of Nigeria means little or nothing to what they described as a segment of the nation’s political elite, adding that at the PDP special convention held on Saturday, 28th May 2022, certain candidates from the North were pressured, coerced, and even intimidated to step down for Atiku Abubakar, who eventually emerged as the flag bearer of PDP, in utter derision of the established principle of zoning and rotation of power between the north and south.

The SMBLF has reiterated its call on all politicians of Southern extraction to refuse the position of a running mate to any Northern Presidential candidate, saying that it would equally be viewed as subjugating their people to political slavery.

The leaders of the Middle- Belt, Ndi- Igbo( Ohaneaze, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta condemned in very strong terms what happened at the Moshood Abiola Stadium that eventually led to the emergence of Atiku Abubakar.

A statement signed yesterday by Senator Bassey Ewa-Henshaw for PANDEF/South-South; Amb. Okey Emuchay for Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide/South East; Comrade Jare Ajayi for

Afenifere/South West; Dr. Isuwa Dogo for

Middle Belt Forum (MBF) and Hon. Ken Robinson as the Acting Coordinator SMBLF read, “the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has described the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party as a brazing affront on the people of Southern Nigeria by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“SMBLF recalls that following the release of the guidelines for the 2023 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Elders and Leaders of Southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt, under the aegis of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum, made unequivocal proclamations on the need for the presidency to be devolved to Southern Nigeria in 2023, in respect of the time-honored practice of the rotation and zoning of high political offices between the North and the South by political parties as a way of strengthening national unity, peace, and harmony.

“SMBLF further recalls that several engagements were held with various stakeholders across the length and breadth of the country on the subject to foster understanding, mutual respect, and oneness. The 17 Southern Governors also in a declaration after their meeting in Asaba, Delta State, in May 2021, backed the rotation of the presidency to the South in 2023.

“Sadly, it appears the unity and peace of Nigeria means little or nothing to a segment of the nation’s political elite. This was evidenced in the PDP special convention, which was held on Saturday, 28th May 2022, where certain candidates from the North were pressured, coerced, and even intimidated to step down for former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who eventually emerged as the flag bearer of PDP, in utter derision of the established principle of zoning and rotation of power between the north and south.

“Undoubtedly, the singular motive is to perpetuate the hegemony of the North given that President Muhammadu Buhari, a Muslim from the North and of Fulani origin will be completing his full tenure of eight years by this time next year.

“SMBLF, therefore, totally REJECTS the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and calls on our people of Southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt as well as all true lovers of peace and unity NOT TO VOTE for him or any other Northerner in the 2023 Presidential election, in the interest of posterity.

“SMBLF further urges all aspirants for the office of President from Southern Nigeria to shun the conceited attitude of individualism and self-confidence, and work collectively to achieve the shared objectives.

“Again, SMBLF calls on all politicians of Southern extraction to refuse the position of a running mate to any Northern Presidential candidate, which will equally be viewed as subjugating their people to political slavery.”