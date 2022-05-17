.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state resumed protest over ongoing ASUU strike, the student leaders have vowed to stop election if the schools did not resumed classes.

The students converged on the main campus of the school University around 7am with placards, pen and exercise books as they claimed some of their lecturers will be at the blockade to lecture them.

They blocked the Ife-Ibadan express road around 10am leading to gridlock on the highway, while motorists make detour to avoid the traffic.

Speaking with journalists, OAU Students’ Union’s Vice President, Aworanti Grace stated that the students bodies across the country has warned government over their refusal to meet ASUU demand, saying though election is important but education is more important.

“We have warned government not to allow student move to the streets before resolving their impasse with ASUU. Now that we are here, we will continue to protest untill the schools are reopened.

“We will not allow an enabling environment for any election, especially, the Governorship election in Osun in July as well as the general election next year if the situation is not addressed.

“Also, we want a permanent solution to the crisis, not temporary that will, after three or six months call for another strike or protest for proper negotiation”, she said.