Nigerian Army

By Steve Oko

The 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, will on Wednesday, May 4, commence camping for a shooting competition at the headquarters of the 14 Brigade, Ohafia , Abia State, according to Army source.

A statement by 14 Brigade Public Relations Officer, Lieutenant Innocent Omale, said the exercise would last for two weeks.

The statement made available to Vanguard Newspapers, said the exercise would involve firing of live ammunition at the range site.

It read in part:”The exercise is to prepare contingents of 82 Division for the forthcoming shooting competition with other Divisions soon.”

The statement asked members of the public especially people in the communities around the barracks not to panic when they hear sounds of firepower.

It also asked farmers the keep off from the area for the period of the exercise.