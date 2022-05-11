Army barricades road after explosion near Taraba barracks

Major General Faruk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Officers of the 6 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Jalingo, Taraba State, have barricaded the road leading to their barracks after an explosion went off close to their base Tuesday night.

Our correspondent, who passed the road leading to their barracks, was turned back alongside other commuters plying that route.

It was, however, observed that pedestrians were allowed to pass.

Vanguard learned that the explosive device went off close to the fence of their barracks.

The explosion also caused apprehension among residents of the state capital, following the loud bang which was heard around 8.30p.m., on Tuesday.

It was however learnt that no casualty was recorded. The state police command also confirmed the incident.

This is the third explosion in the space of three weeks in Taraba State.