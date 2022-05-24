By Steve Oko

The ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State may have played into the hands of the opposition as the emerging main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has visited the Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, begging him to dump the ‘Leaky Big Umbrella’.

APGA Leader in Abia and member representing Aba South State consituency, Obinna Ichita, who led the high-powered delegation to Senator Abaribe Sunday evening, told Vanguard in an exclusive interview, that they went to ask him to join the progressives to rescue Abia from the ruins of misgovernance perpetrated by the PDP.

Ichita said APGA was repositioning to take over the entire South East so as to provide the needed political platform as a bargaining chip for the zone in the political equilibrum of the country and needed the likes of Abaribe to be on board.

“We invited him to join the progressives. We need all hands on deck to redeem Abia.

“We told him that concerned progressives from Abia South will get him the nomination and expression of interest forms to run for the senate if he so wishes.

“We want to redeem our state and give our people the needed paradigm shift. Abia can’t continue to be pocketed by few individuals who live in opulence while the masses wallow in abject poverty.

“Time has come for the emancipation of Abia. Look at Ebonyi State of yesterday; it has left Abia behind. So, for us to catch up with other states, we need to change party that has supervised this ruin.

“We, therefore, invite all progressive Abians to join APGA so that collectively, we shall redeem our state from the clutches of political brigands.

“He told us he would consult with his constituents and political associates and get back to us.”

Should Abaribe accept the offer, he will be contesting against Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who is expected to fly the PDP flag.

When contacted, Abaribe confirmed the visit and said he was still thinking over the proposal.

“You know it is a hot food and you don’t eat it in a hurry”. Abaribe told Vanguard.”

The former Deputy Governor who spoke through his Media Aide Uchenna Awom, expressed disappointment over the PDP House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries purportedly held on Sunday.

He dismissed the exercise as a charade and a mockery of internal democracy.

Senator Abaribe said he was still at a loss on why some persons in the party would not want to follow due process in the contest that involved only members of the same party.

“What they did yesterday was a charade. There is trouble everywhere. How can you have a Governor that is afraid of his own party?

“How can they win the main election with this style? Abaribe queried.