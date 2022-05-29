A senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Peters Omaruaye has assured the people of Delta Central Senatorial District of effective and qualitative representation if elected into the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

Chief Omaruaye gave this assurance immediately he was returned elected as the APGA candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly after polling a total of 217 votes from the 250 accredited voters with 8 votes voided.

He was declared returned after the voting exercise supervised by Mr Leo Ebunu, APGA Returning Officer, in presence of Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and security agencies.

Omaruaye declared that he is going to win the election based on the popularity of the political family, which he belongs that has been winning elections in the state, and coupled with the fact the people are going to vote based personality and not by Party.

“Hope you are aware elections have changed in Nigeria. It is by popular vote our political family has been winning elections in Delta State, what we need is just to actualize it. We are popular and the popular candidate with popular vote will win the election that is what we stand for. If given the opportunity I am going to give a proper and effective representation by ensuring I carry not only our political family along but the entire people of Delta Central Senatorial District as well.”

He countered the narrative that APGA is not known in Delta State, rather, he stated that the party is even the “biggest in his estimation in Delta State after about two months of its existence as a result of the personalities. We’re receiving a deluge of members, after today.

“With Chief Great Ogboru’s emergence as governorship candidate, you will see the increase of our members.Thousands of persons are coming into our party on daily basis! That is the ‘Kukuruku Revolution.’

When asked whether he stands any chance of winning the Delta Central Senatorial District election, in a contest with the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressive Congress, APC, he declared that this is his time to go to the National Assembly and that his political family has won it back- to-back and 2023 is not going to be different.

Chief Peters Omaruaye is contesting with Chief Ighoyota Amori of the PDP and Chief Ede Dafinone of the All Progressive Congress APC