**As Sule clinches2023 Governorship ticket

By David Odama

The All Progressives Congress (APC) last night ordered the suspension of the State House Assembly primaries in Nasarawa state over alleged doctoring of the delegates lists in the state.

Nasarawa state APC chairman, Dr John Mamman, said in a press conference Thursday night in Lafia that the party was sad over the doctoring of the authentic list of delegates sent to the National Secretariat for the party primaries.

Dr Mamman said “following the development, the national Secretariat has directed the primary committee to stop forthwith the conduct of the state Assembly primaries in the state”.

The state chairman said the party would not tolerate the unwarranted distortion of the official delegates list sent to the national Secretariat. warning that the party would not accept any list outside the authentic list of delegates.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Thursday won the governorship primary elections with 698 votes to beat the ex-wife of the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, Dr Fatima Abdullahi who scored 3 votes

Sule who is running on the platform of All Progressives Congress for the second term

scored 698 votes to defeat his opponent Dr Fatima Abdullahi who pulled 3 votes.

Chairman of the primary election committee in Nasarawa State, Dr Ahmed Ibeto said while announcing the result that Sule having scored the highest votes stand elected as the flag bearer of APC for the 2023 governorship elections in Nasarawa State.

“With the result as chairman of the primary committee, I declare Abdullahi Sule as the winner of this primary,” he announced.

Sule who is the incumbent governor of the state thanked the delegates for giving him the mandate as the flag bearer of the party in 2023 adding that APC in Nasarawa state was united and doing very well in terms of engendering good governance.

Sule while congratulating his opponent, Dr Abdullahi for her courage and performance in the contest, noted that her outing would encourage more women, especially in the northern part of the country to participate in politics.

“You started well, believe me, don’t be discouraged with the three votes you got, it will have been difficult actually to do otherwise because your APC is doing very well in Nasarawa state,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Fatima Abdullahi while congratulating Gov Sule on his resounding victory, said that people of Nasarawa state through the delegates had decided that the governor should continue the work he started.

“I come to this contest as the face of hope for the women and youths especially the northern women whose political participation have been poor and whose involvement in governance have been low despite being the highest voters, especially in Nasarawa state.

“I will continue to project myself to encourage women across the country to aim higher and not to be limited by anything whatsoever,” she said.

