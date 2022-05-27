— l’m the sole runner

–— Nigerians will see performance

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Former Governor of Lagos State, and Presidential aspirant under the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has asked the party delegates across the states to choose wisely during the Party’s primary in the interest of the future of the country.

Tinubu’ who met with the Ondo state party delegates in Akure said he is the best choice for the country at this particular period.

He dismissed the insinuations about his health status.

According to him “My running is not because I need a pocket of money, that was past.

” It is the love of country, my people, commitment to development, giving value to education and better future for our children.

“I’m a better thinker and a better doer. I want to be delegated to distinguish us and separate us like a dip of kerosene on top of the water.

“Many of us are running, running for doing it or doing it is a promise. if not delivered, you will suffer a setback.

Also Read

APC primary: I’m ready to serve, not to make money — Tinubu

” I Bola Tinubu, I’m the sole runner. I know the way, I have seen it. I did it in Lagos. I turned the IGR around. The state is now a reference point. I’ll rebuild and unite, and develop Nigeria. We’ll use our diversity for prosperity rather than division.

” l will serve Nigeria. I am promising you that Nigerians will see the performance. Just choose me.

“I can do it, l have done it you can see the model in Lagos.

“When they talk about my health, I tell them, I’m not looking for a wrestling job, I don’t want to beat Ronaldo

“When you get to Abuja if they allow it. And I’m ready to serve Nigeria and I promise that Nigeria will see prosperity and performance because I have done it before.

Earlier, the chairman of the South West Governors forum and Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu reiterated the decision of his colleagues that the next President should come from the South.

“A number of aspirants have been here. You can see the difference. You must be able to accept the fact that Asiwaju has done a lot.

“We have noticed that Asiwaju has criss-cross the length and breadth of this country. When you hear news of consensus or endorsement does not believe it.

“We have said it that Presidency must come to the South. Governors have spoken. By the grace of God, the train of this country must continue to have a smooth ride.

Akeredolu added that “The country cannot be divided. Nigeria should be paramount in the heart of all of us. As you go to vote think about Nigeria, think about investment all over the years. You must look at the background and capacity of the aspirants.

Vanguard News Nigeria