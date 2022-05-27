Bola Ahmed Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, urged party delegates to choose wisely during the presidential primary, in the interest of the future of the country.

Tinubu, who met with APC delegates in Ondo State, said he is the best choice for the country.

His words: “My running is not because I need pockets of money; that has passed. I am running because of my love for the country, my people, commitment to development, and giving value to education and a better future for our children.

“I’m a better thinker and a better doer. I want to be delegated to distinguish us and separate us like a dip of kerosene on top of the water.

“Many of us are running, running for doing it or doing it is a promise. If not delivered, you will suffer a setback.

“I, Bola Tinubu, am the sole runner. I know the way, I have seen it. I did it in Lagos. I turned the IGR around. The state is now a reference point. I’ll rebuild and unite, and develop Nigeria. We’ll use our diversity for prosperity rather than division.

“I will serve Nigeria. I am promising you that Nigerians will see the performance. Just choose me. I can do it, I have done it you can see the model in Lagos.

“When they talk about my health, I tell them, I’m not looking for a wrestling job, I don’t want to beat Ronaldo

“I’m ready to serve Nigeria and I promise that Nigeria will see prosperity and performance because I have done it before.”

Earlier, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu restated the decision of his colleagues that the next President should come from the South.