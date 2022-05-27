.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The House of Representatives member representing Akure South/ Akure North Federal constituency, Ondo state and Aspirant in the APC primary, Mayiwa Lawson Alade has narrated how he escaped being killed during the Party’s primary election.

Lawson has therefore asked the party to declare null and void the primary election held in Akure, the state capital to pick the party’s candidate was inconclusive.

He told newsmen late last night that the process was disrupted by political thugs when he was already winning the primary election.

According to him “It was a sad day in Akure election, every youth in Ondo State, most especially, Akure North/South federal constituency are not really happy as hoodlums came in while they were sorting election ballot and we were coasting to victory and all of a sudden, everything just went south.

“As you can see, my agent was beaten and taken away only to find him almost wounded, even me, I had to run for my life to avoid the stray bullet.

“As we have it, there was no election and we are hopeful to have a re-run soon.

“Hoodlums disrupted the election, at the beginning, one of the aspirants was complaining about his name not being on the ballot as it was in the bye-election, so he has been very furious about the whole election arrangement but we decided to go on as well and at the end of the day, the thugs just came in and everything just went south.

“Putting it into consideration now, the rule of law, the election is now inconclusive and we are hoping that the party leaders come up, we will have another date.

“Like you understand the bye-election, the margin was clear, I am loved by my people, I have just been there for two months, so I am to go back.

“I was not aware of the Delegates list, I just saw the list and as the love of the people of Akure with me, I think I’m good to go among my people if we have a very good understanding.

“There is no situation to be reversed, there was no election.

He added that ” My supporters should keep calm, we are very peaceful youths and like you see, this is my agent but yet, we are all calm, we are hoping for the best and we know God is going to be on our side.”