By Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon, Ochuko Akuopha & Paul Olayemi, ASABA

THE senator representing Delta North senatorial district, Peter Nwaoboshi, weekend, emerged Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, unopposed.

Nwaoboshi, who spoke to newsmen after he was declared the party’s candidate at the primaries conducted at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, said he would have been happier if Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was on the senatorial ballot with him for the 2023 general election.

Nwaoboshi, said: “I wish it was Okowa that is in the Delta North senatorial ballot, so we could do peer review of our respective performances at the National Assembly.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group, MANEG, Chief Ede Dafinone, emerged the flagbearer of the APC for Delta Central senatorial destrict unopposed.

Dafinone, who emerged the sole aspirant in the senatorial primaries held on Saturday in Ughelli, Ughelli North LGA, polled a total of 383 votes and was returned unopposed by accredited delegates of the party.

Announcing the results, the party’s panel chairman, Prince Eke declared Dafinone winner having polled the majority of the votes cast and said four votes were voided.

Also, immediate past Chairman of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, was retuned unopposed at the party’s primaries for the Delta South senatorial district.

Thomas was affirmed the party’s candidate at the primaries held at Oleh, Isoko South LGA after he polled 285 of the delegates’ votes as 75 votes were voided.