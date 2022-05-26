Shola Odetundun on Thursday defeated incumbent Tayo Awodiji to emerge as All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Irepodun Constituency in one of the primaries conducted in Kwara South.

Odetundun polled 37 votes, a former Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Ben Duntoye, came second with 14 votes, while the incumbent, Tayo Awodiji, scored four votes.

However, incumbent Abdulganiyu Salahudeen emerged the candidate for Omupo Constituency with 38 votes to retain his seat, while his opponents, Wale Oyinloye and Luqman Abubakar, scored one vote each.

In Ekiti Local Government, Ganiyu Abolarin picked the party’s ticket fpr the constituency, thereby retaining his seat with 48 votes out of 50.

He degated his competitors, Abiodun Dada who scored two votes, and Dele Abiodun who had no vote.

In Ojomu/Balogun Constituency of Offa, Zainab Abass polled nine votes to beat her closest rival Seun Ogunniyi who had eight votes against Akeem Olatunji who scored five votes and Waheed Salami with two votes.

One of the five aspirants that contested the election in the Ojomu/Balogun constituency, Olayinka Ilufoye, announced his withdrawal from the race just minutes before the commencement of the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that results of other constituencies in Kwara South were being collated at press time. (NAN)