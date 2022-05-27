The Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate to contest for the fourth time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpatason, who is the current member representing Akoko Edo Federal Constituency in the green chamber, defeated Mrs Adetutu Owolabi to get the party’s ticket.

He polled 48 votes while Owolabi got one vote.

Announcing the result, the APC Returning Officer for the election, Mr Emmanuel Momoh thanked delegates for their orderly conduct throughout the exercise.

Momoh said all the 49 delegates accredited for the primary election voted and no invalid vote was recorded

In his acceptance remark, AKpatason expressed appreciation to the delegates for voting him and giving him the party’s ticket.

He promised not to disappoint the party or his constituents if elected at the 2023 general elections.

“This victory is a victory for the APC, Akoko Edo Federal Constituency and a victory for more development and good representation.

“I thank all delegates and the party for finding me worthy to fly the party’s flag for the fourth time,,’ Akpatason said. (NAN)