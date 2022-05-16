By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – A former Vice Chairman of Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo, Hon Philip Eguaroje has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State to make him benefit from the right of first refusal the party offered 14 lawmakers elected under its platform but were not inaugurated and the 15th, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje who was inaugurated but refused to the defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP with Governor Godwin Obaseki.



Eguaroje said he was “unjustly’ suspended as the Vice Chairman for trumped up allegations and that his suspension was lifted when he was removed from office because he refused to defect to the PDP but rather remained in the party that brought him to power.



He told Vanguard in Benin City on Sunday that “I am believe I should be a beneficiary of the right of first refusal generously granted by our party for the members of the state house of assembly. I think and I believe that the party should extend the same gesture to somebody like me who lost out completely as the Vice Chairman of Akoko-Edo local government area because I decided to be a loyal party man.

“I was first suspended unceremoniously for an offence that I never committed and I was eventually restored by the House of Assembly with Rt. Hon Francis Okiye as Speaker. I was yet to settle down and work towards getting my withheld salaries and allowances when I was unjustly removed because I chose to remain and pitch tent with the APC and our former National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. I was unjustly denied access to my office as the Vice Chairman of Akoko-Edo local government area and then replaced illegally till the end of that administration. I think I am qualified to benefit from the generosity of the leadership of our party and I appeal to the leadership of the party to accord me that privilege as I look forward to giving Akoko-Edo I good representation in the House of Assembly”