By Lawani Mikairu

Dana Air yesterday said it would not join other airlines who jointly endorsed a statement signed by the President of Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, that domestic airlines will suspend flight operations with effect from today ( Monday ).

A statement from Dana Air management yesterday said it will operate it’s normal flights today, Monday.

The statement read : ” Following the recent press statement issued by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), it has become necessary for us to take a stand in the overall interest of our guests, corporate partners, staff and the industry at large.”

” While Dana Air agrees with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on all the challenges facing domestic airlines in Nigeria and have on many occasions actively participated in the collective and ongoing engagement of relevant authorities on the urgent need to tackle the many issues domestic airlines have been grappling with which includes the skyrocketing cost of Jet A1, we have taken a decision not to join the suspension of flights on May 9, 2022″.

” We acknowledge that the present cost of jet A1 is unsustainable and should not be passed to the flying public, we therefore call on the government to act urgently to resolve these unending operational challenges while Dana Air will continue to support every effort by the AON to achieve a quick and peaceful resolution in the interest of our dear country Nigeria.”

“We appreciate and thank our customers once again for choosing to fly with us ,” the airline management said.

Recall stakeholders have appealed to the domestic airlines not to suspend their flight operations because of the hardship it will inflict on the traveling public and the effect on the economy.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, is one of the stakeholders who appealed to the airlines and promised to help in addressing the aviation fuel current high price.